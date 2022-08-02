Zero duty on imports from China: FBR unveils revised list of items

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued a revised list of items allowing concessionary rate of customs duty or zero percent duty on the import of items from China with effect from July 1, 2022.

The FBR has issued SRO1181(I)2022 here on Monday to amend the SRO 1640 (I)/2019.

The FBR has issued 6,917 customs tariff lines for specifying the concessionary rates of customs duty on the import of items from China.

The goods are manufactured or produced and imported in conformity with the Rules of Determination of Origin of Goods and the operational certification procedures for the Rules of Origin notified by the Ministry of Commerce vide SRO 1286(I)/ 2005, dated 24th December 2005 read with the Import Policy Order, 2016.

The SRO 1640 (I)/2019 deals with the exemption or reduced rate of duty on the import of items from China.

From July 1, 2022, the FBR has amended the said SRO to revise the list of items and duty structure on the import of these items from China.

