Rains, floods Bilawal grieved over loss of life, property

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has expressed grief over the huge loss of life and property due to the unusually heavy rains across the country, particularly, in Balochistan, and has urged the officials concerned to ensure all possible assistance to the flood affectees.

The PPP chairman said in a statement on Friday that abnormal monsoon rainfall in various parts of the country, including Balochistan, led to flood-like situations disrupting normal life. “The rain-affected citizens of Balochistan and other parts of the country will not be left alone in this difficult time”, he vowed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022