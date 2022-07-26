Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 25, 2022).
26 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 25, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 39,844.02
High: 40,077.3
Low: 39,721.12
Net Change: 233.28
Volume (000): 36,364
Value (000): 1,371,562
Makt Cap (000) 1,578,256,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,320.74
NET CH (-) 10.52
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,724.27
NET CH (-) 19.31
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,162.00
NET CH (-) 109.81
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,365.37
NET CH (-) 41.29
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,733.12
NET CH (-) 6.04
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,302.11
NET CH (-) 34.57
------------------------------------
As on: 25-July-2022
====================================
