KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 25, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 39,844.02 High: 40,077.3 Low: 39,721.12 Net Change: 233.28 Volume (000): 36,364 Value (000): 1,371,562 Makt Cap (000) 1,578,256,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,320.74 NET CH (-) 10.52 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,724.27 NET CH (-) 19.31 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,162.00 NET CH (-) 109.81 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,365.37 NET CH (-) 41.29 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,733.12 NET CH (-) 6.04 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,302.11 NET CH (-) 34.57 ------------------------------------ As on: 25-July-2022 ====================================

