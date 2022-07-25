AGL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.24%)
ANL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
AVN 73.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.57%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 84.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
EPCL 65.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.36%)
FCCL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
FFL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
FLYNG 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.98%)
GGGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.98%)
GGL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
GTECH 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.28%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.79%)
KEL 2.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.5%)
MLCF 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.16%)
OGDC 78.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.81%)
PAEL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.92%)
PIBTL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.31%)
PRL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.54%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
TELE 10.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.46%)
TPL 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.16%)
TPLP 16.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.25%)
TREET 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.31%)
TRG 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.38%)
UNITY 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 3,916 Decreased By -37.5 (-0.95%)
BR30 14,254 Decreased By -157.5 (-1.09%)
KSE100 39,773 Decreased By -304 (-0.76%)
KSE30 15,071 Decreased By -140.5 (-0.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil biased to fall to $99.46

Brent oil is biased to break a support at $101.38 per barrel and fall to $99.46. The bounce from the July 21 low of...
Reuters 25 Jul, 2022

Brent oil is biased to break a support at $101.38 per barrel and fall to $99.46.

The bounce from the July 21 low of $101.50 has created a neutral range from this level to $105.68. Trending signals are mixed and will become clear when oil gets out of this range.

The consolidation in the range looks a bit confusing, which could be due to the pause of the fall from the July 19 high of $107.61 or the formation of a bottom before an extension of the uptrend from $94.50.

Two observations suggest a downside bias. One is that the downtrend from $120.41 is yet to fulfil its target of $91.03, while the other is that an inverted head-and-shoulders could be developing.

Brent oil may revisit Thursday low of $101.50

The right shoulder is expected to be roughly symmetrical to the left shoulder. On the daily chart, oil has broken a support at $104.41.

It may fall towards the next support at $99.51. A downward wave (C) looks incomplete, which may eventually travel to $83.63.

Brent oil

Comments

1000 characters

Brent oil biased to fall to $99.46

Export-oriented sectors: Govt has agreed to supply energy without disparity

Fed set for another big rate hike with economy on knife’s edge

Punjab political imbroglio: Coalition govt seeks formation of full SC bench

Unencumbered land of motorway: NOC approved for raising funds through Wakala mode

IK says will go to ‘any extent’ in order to expose ‘Sharif-Zardari nexus’

37-member Punjab Cabinet sworn in

Heavy rains in Karachi, Hyderabad: holiday declared

PM reaffirms country’s commitment to SCO objectives

Corporate sector: SECP issues new regulatory framework

Pakistan not among most vulnerable countries: SBP

Read more stories