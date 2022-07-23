AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
10 directors appointed on SBP BoD after Cabinet approval

Zaheer Abbasi 23 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to appoint 10 directors on the Board of Directors of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) as approval to this effect was given by the federal Cabinet on Thursday.

Highly-placed sources said that the meeting of the federal Cabinet has approved the appointment of board of directors on the SBP’s Board on a summary moved by the Finance Division.

The meeting was presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the video link from Lahore where he has been staying since July 16, 2022. The 10 directors appointed on the Board of Directors of SBP include; (i) Dr Ali Cheema; (ii) Dr Akbar Zaidi; (iii) Tariq Pasha; (iv) Najaf Yawar; (v) Fawad Anwar; (vi) Nadeem Hussain; (vii) Mehfooz Ahmad Khan; (viii) Zahid Fakharuddin Ebrahim; (ix) Secretary Finance Division; and (x) Governor SBP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

