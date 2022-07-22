KE high-level team visits Fesco

FAISALABAD: A high-level delegation of K Electric visited Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) yesterday.

K Electric’s delegation was headed by Head of Distribution Network Academy Bashir Sheikh. The delegation visited FESCO headquarters including Regional Training Center (RTC) and took briefing from Chief Engineer Development Office and other offices about the company’s performance, while later the K Electric delegation practically observed FESCO’s distribution network during a field visit.

FESCO Chief Engineer Development Omar Hayat Gondal, Staff Officer Abid Rashid and SDO Tayyab Sattar informed the K Electric delegation in detail about the measures adopted to ensure continuous and uninterrupted power supply to 4.6 million FESCO consumers.

The members of the delegation also asked various questions regarding power supply and recovery from FESCO consumer. Later, the delegation also visited the Regional Training Centre (RTC) to get information regarding employees training.

