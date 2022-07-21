AGL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.48%)
ANL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.02%)
AVN 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-5.37%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.8%)
EFERT 82.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-3.61%)
EPCL 65.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.38 (-6.31%)
FCCL 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.16%)
FFL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
FLYNG 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.6%)
GGGL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.15%)
GGL 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.01%)
GTECH 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.4%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.11%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.62%)
LOTCHEM 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.27%)
MLCF 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.85%)
OGDC 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.5%)
PAEL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.7%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
PRL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-6.85%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
TELE 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.51%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.88%)
TPLP 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-7.61%)
TREET 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-5.22%)
TRG 78.06 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.5%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-7.42%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.66%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.51%)
BR100 3,918 Decreased By -72.4 (-1.82%)
BR30 14,072 Decreased By -407.9 (-2.82%)
KSE100 39,832 Decreased By -628 (-1.55%)
KSE30 15,122 Decreased By -247.2 (-1.61%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf bourses extend rebound, post weekly gains

Reuters 21 Jul, 2022

Stock markets in the Gulf posted weekly gains on Thursday as they extended their rebound following a recent selloff triggered by the prospect of aggressive global interest rate hikes to tame inflation.

Dubai’s main share index gained 1.4%, led by a 3.8% jump in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank and a 2% increase in top lender Emirates NBD Bank.

Among other gainers, Dubai Electricity and Water closed 2% higher, a day after the utility firm announced plans to invest 40 billion dirhams ($10.89 billion) in electricity and water projects in Dubai over next five years.

Investors returned to the market, while the earnings season brings good performances, said Wael Makarem senior market strategist at Exness.

“However, the market remains exposed to further declines due to the global economic conditions.”

Gulf bourses extend rebound, Saudi outperforms

In Abu Dhabi, the index advanced 2.1%, buoyed by a 3.3% leap in the United Arab Emirates biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

The United Arab Emirates’ economy grew by an estimated 8.2% in the first quarter, buoyed by higher oil production, the central bank said on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index closed 1% higher, logging its first weekly gain in three weeks.

In Qatar, the index finished 1.4% higher, with Qatar Islamic Bank rising 3.1%.

However, Masraf Al Rayan dropped 0.6%, after the shaira-compliant lender reported a fall in first-half profit.

Separately, Qatar Airways placed an order for 25 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets after cliffhanger negotiations at the Farnborough Airshow on Thursday, firming up a deal whose fate had been in the balance for months and bringing orders for the model this week to 125.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index was up 1%, posting its first weekly gain in five weeks.

Egypt has approved pre-listing procedures for petrol stations operator Wataniya and water company Safi, which are both currently owned by the Egyptian army, as a first step towards stock market listings, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday.

==================================
SAUDI ARABIA climbed 1% to 11,988

ABU DHABI    up 2.1% to 9,598

DUBAI        rose 1.4% to 3,256

QATAR        gained 1.4% to 12,709

EGYPT        added 1% to 9,290

BAHRAIN      was up 1.5% to 1,873

OMAN         rose 0.3% to 4,291

KUWAIT       added 2.1% to 8,571
==================================
Abu Dhabi index Qatari index Gulf bourses Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index Dubai’s main share index

Comments

1000 characters

Gulf bourses extend rebound, post weekly gains

Pakistan’s GDP growth projected to 'recover slightly' in FY23: ADB

Rupee closes near 227 as relentless fall continues

Khurram Dastgir confident inflation will slow down from September

Pakistan buys 300,000 tonnes wheat in tender

Former DG Intelligence Aftab Sultan appointed NAB chairman

Oil prices slump as stockpiles and rate hikes stoke demand fears

Biden tests positive for Covid, 'very mild symptoms'

Facebook removes Afghan media pages controlled by Taliban

Japan removes Pakistan from its COVID-19 'red list'

China's yuan hits near 1-week low on simmering property risks

Read more stories