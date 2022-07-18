AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.85%)
ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.69%)
AVN 75.77 Decreased By ▼ -3.53 (-4.45%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.69%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3%)
EFERT 89.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.52%)
EPCL 76.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.77%)
FCCL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.82%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.36%)
FLYNG 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.5%)
GGGL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.17%)
GGL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.59%)
GTECH 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.03%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.8%)
OGDC 81.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2%)
PAEL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.02%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.49%)
PRL 16.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.92%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
TELE 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.35%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.29%)
TPLP 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
TREET 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.77%)
TRG 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-3.01%)
UNITY 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.01%)
WAVES 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.61%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.23%)
BR100 4,102 Decreased By -88.8 (-2.12%)
BR30 15,036 Decreased By -346.4 (-2.25%)
KSE100 41,367 Decreased By -707.8 (-1.68%)
KSE30 15,746 Decreased By -304.5 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Physical oil trade tells a different story

Reuters Updated 18 Jul, 2022

LONDON/NEW YORK: Benchmark oil prices have dropped by about $15 a barrel in the past 10 days as the threat of recession clouds the demand outlook, but the physical oil trade and the futures market structure tell a quite different story.

Growing concern about the economic outlook pushed Brent crude below $100 a barrel last week for the first time since April.

But in the physical market, premiums have been at record levels. Nigerian Qua Iboe crude was offered at $11.50 a barrel above dated Brent this week, while North Sea grade Forties was bid at dated Brent plus $5.35 on Tuesday - both all-time highs.

And while the outright Brent price has fallen almost 20% since May, the premium at which the nearby contract is trading to the second month - a structure known as backwardation, which implies tight prompt supply - has widened to $4.09 a barrel.

That suggests strong underlying support for near-term prices despite the drop in the benchmark Brent contract.

"Outright prices and the structure are out of sync," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM. "It implies genuine strength on the physical front that goes against the sentiment in the futures market."

Helping to keep supply tight, outages have reduced Libyan and Nigerian production, Western sanctions are forcing a re-routing of Russian oil flows, and OPEC and its allies have been unable to meet pledged output hikes.

"While a deep recession cannot be discounted, we remain focused on the objective fact of physically tight markets," BCA Research said in a note. That, it said, "will keep oil markets volatile and biased to the upside".

Oil jumps on Russia supply jitters, lower dollar

In the United States, WTI-Midland and WTI at East Houston traded in June at a more than $3 premium to US crude futures, the highest in more than 2 years.

Though both grades have since edged off those highs, they are still trading more than 60% higher than at the start of June.

US crude stockpiles are at about 427.1 million barrels, about 2.4% lower than during the same time last year, Energy Information Administration data showed.

But while market tightness is, in the words of one European trader, "definitely what's being talked about", the risk of recession still looms large.

The tightness, says Varga, "could also mean further upside potential; however, stubbornly high global inflation and its impact on oil demand might just change the 'buy-the-dips' attitude to 'sell-the-rallies'."

Oil prices Brent oil Brent crude crude oil prices

Comments

1000 characters

Physical oil trade tells a different story

Punjab by-polls: ECP rejects Imran Khan's rigging allegations

Fresh record low: Rupee plummets, closes at 215.2 against US dollar

Barrick Gold to convert Reko Diq into 'world class mine’

Rattled: KSE-100 plunges over 700 points on renewed political uncertainty

IMF's staff-level agreement a credit positive for Pakistan: Moody’s

Remittances: Pakistan receives record inflow of $31.2bn in FY22

Oil jumps on Russia supply jitters, lower dollar

Macron talks diesel supplies with UAE leader

Chandimal powers Sri Lanka’s lead past 300 in first Test

Shehbaz Sharif’s government confined to Islamabad: Sheikh Rashid

Read more stories