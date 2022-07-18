AGL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3%)
ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.69%)
AVN 76.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.15%)
BOP 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
CNERGY 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.62%)
EFERT 89.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.51%)
EPCL 76.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.91%)
FCCL 13.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.92%)
FLYNG 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.36%)
GGGL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.71%)
GGL 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.12%)
GTECH 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.57%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.12%)
MLCF 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.37%)
OGDC 81.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.96%)
PAEL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.53%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.99%)
PRL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.03%)
TELE 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.53%)
TPL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
TPLP 19.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.77%)
TREET 28.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.31%)
TRG 77.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-3.39%)
UNITY 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.57%)
WAVES 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.82%)
BR100 4,113 Decreased By -78.4 (-1.87%)
BR30 15,078 Decreased By -304.5 (-1.98%)
KSE100 41,461 Decreased By -613.4 (-1.46%)
KSE30 15,772 Decreased By -278.5 (-1.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia govt to update on budget forecasts, RBA inquiry

Reuters 18 Jul, 2022

SYDNEY: Australia’s recently elected Labor government plans to update its economic forecasts to account for faster inflation and rising interest rates, and is nearer to finalising details of an independent inquiry into the country’s central bank.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said he would release the new figures to parliament on July 28 and warned the economic picture would be “confronting” given ballooning government debt and the rising cost of borrowing.

“The world economy is a difficult if not dangerous place right now,” he said. “That combination of inflation, rising interest rates and slowing growth, combined with food and energy prices. “I will be providing a suite of economic forecast and an indication of what that means for the budget position as well.”

Inflation hit a 20-year high of 5.1% in the first quarter and figures due next week are likely to show it accelerated beyond 6% in the June quarter led by rising costs for petrol, food, housing and healthcare.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has responded by raising interest rates for three months in a row taking them to 1.35%, and a further hike is expected in August.

Chalmers said inflation was set to get worse before it got better and that meant the RBA would continue increasing rates.

Australian shares close higher for third consecutive session as miners jump

The government, which ousted the Liberal National coalition parties in a May election, is planning a broad review of the central bank, its priorities and function, including on its handling of emergency policy stimulus during the pandemic.

Chalmers has also indicated he would like to see RBA’s policy making Board be more representative of Australia’s population.

Currently the Board is made up of the RBA Governor and his deputy, the Secretary of the Treasury and six non-executive members usually from business and academia.

australia Treasurer Jim Chalmers

Comments

1000 characters

Australia govt to update on budget forecasts, RBA inquiry

Remittances: Pakistan receives record inflow of $31.2bn in FY22

Intra-day update: Rupee falls further against USD, hovers at 212

Punjab by-elections: PTI trounces PML-N; victory will add to IK’s narrative

Oil prices extend gains as weaker dollar, tight supplies support

IK demands general elections

Another state of emergency declared in Sri Lanka as acting president takes reins

Coal import, bilateral, transit trade: Delegation leaving for Kabul today

Maryam says ‘we should accept defeat’

PM urges people to reject politics of divide, hatred

EU mulls tightening Russia sanctions, Ukraine says cities hit

Read more stories