Brent oil may bounce into $101.10-$102.66 range

Brent oil may bounce into a range of $101.10-$102.66 per barrel, as it has found a support at $94.69.

The support is identified as the 161.8% projection level of a downtrend from $114.72.

The strong reaction of the market around this support suggests the completion of a five-wave cycle from $120.41.

A retracement analysis on the fall from $107.70 reveals a target zone of $101.10-$102.66.

Brent oil may test support of $97.61

Further extension of the bounce is likely.

It will be confirmed when oil breaks $102.66.

Support is at $97.62, a break below which could trigger a drop to $94.50.

On the daily chart, it is the support at $93.44, the 76.4% projection level, that caused the bounce.

The long-shadowed doji on Thursday indicates a further bounce.

With oil having pierced above $99.51, it is expected to climb towards $104.41.