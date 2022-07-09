AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SECP changes definition of ‘paying agent’

Sohail Sarfraz 09 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has changed the definition of the “paying agent” to be appointed by the companies for the distribution of the dividend payable in cash to the shareholders.

The SECP issued a SRO 809 (I)/2022, here on Friday to amend the Companies (Distribution of Dividends) Regulations, 2017.

Previously, the “paying agent” means a bank, any approved payment service provider appointed by a company for making payment of cash dividend directly into the designated bank account of entitled shareholder.

Following revision of the definition, now the “paying agent” means a bank or any entity including a share registrar and a central depository appointed by a company and having relevant approval of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for making payment of cash dividend directly into the designated bank account of entitled shareholder.

Under the regulations, the chief executive officer of every company is responsible to make the payment of cash dividend within a period of 15 working days from the date of its declaration.

A company may appoint its share registrar or a paying agent for the distribution of the dividend payable in cash. Provided that banks may not be required to appoint a paying agent and may itself assume functions and responsibility of paying agent provided in these regulations.s added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SECP SBP dividend payable Companies (Distribution of Dividends) Regulations

Comments

1000 characters

SECP changes definition of ‘paying agent’

Parts of Karachi flooded as rains lash city

PTI releases ‘report card’ on PDM govt’s performance

GST exemption to pharma industry costs FBR over Rs101bn

Thar coal power project: PPIB approves extension of financial closing date

Country reports 19 more deaths in 24 hours: NDMA

Public Finance Management Act: Release of recurrent funds: FD unveils strategy

Billions of people rely on wild species for food, fuel, income: UN

World food prices fell in June but remain very high: FAO

IK says has no disagreements with ‘neutrals’

Technical / strength evaluation of jetty: FOTCO asked to submit afresh its proposal

Read more stories