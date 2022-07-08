Pakistan pays tribute to Burhan Wani on sixth martyrdom anniversary

The Foreign Office (FO) paid tribute to Burhan Muzaffar Wani for "his selfless contribution and sacrifice in the struggle of the Kashmiris to attain their inalienable right to self-determination" on the sixth anniversary of his martyrdom.

The FO also urged the world to play its "due role for a just and peaceful resolution" of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolution.

It asked the government of India to "desist from indiscriminate use of force and relentless targeting of Kashmiris, especially the youth."

In 2016, Wani was martyred along with two colleagues by the Indian army during an alleged encounter.