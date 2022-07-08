AGL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
ANL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.21%)
AVN 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.64%)
CNERGY 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.14%)
EFERT 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.69%)
EPCL 74.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
FCCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.83%)
FFL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
FLYNG 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.53%)
GGGL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
GTECH 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
MLCF 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
OGDC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.01%)
PAEL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
TPL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.65%)
TPLP 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
TREET 28.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.68%)
UNITY 19.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 4,099 Increased By 27.2 (0.67%)
BR30 15,088 Increased By 197.6 (1.33%)
KSE100 41,344 Increased By 184.2 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 67.3 (0.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan pays tribute to Burhan Wani on sixth martyrdom anniversary

  • FO pays tribute to life and legacy of Kashmiri youth leader
BR Web Desk 08 Jul, 2022

The Foreign Office (FO) paid tribute to Burhan Muzaffar Wani for "his selfless contribution and sacrifice in the struggle of the Kashmiris to attain their inalienable right to self-determination" on the sixth anniversary of his martyrdom.

The FO also urged the world to play its "due role for a just and peaceful resolution" of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolution.

It asked the government of India to "desist from indiscriminate use of force and relentless targeting of Kashmiris, especially the youth."

Pakistan pays tribute to Burhan Wani on fifth martyrdom anniversary

In 2016, Wani was martyred along with two colleagues by the Indian army during an alleged encounter.

India Pakistan Kashmir Burhan wani

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan pays tribute to Burhan Wani on sixth martyrdom anniversary

Pilgrims scale Mount Arafat in high point of biggest Covid-era Hajj

PM Shehbaz offers condolence for death of Japan’s Shinzo Abe

Keep safe distance from broken wires, cables: K-Electric issues guidelines for rain

Oil heads for weekly loss as recession fears trump tight supply

Pakistan’s first 500MW floating solar power plant to be installed at Keenjhar

Russian FM says won't go 'running after' US for talks at G20

Palm gains as recession fears ease, set for 10% weekly loss

Sepp Blatter, Michel Platini acquitted in FIFA trial

ECC decides to raise gas prices

QTA 2Q 2021-22: Nepra increases Discos’ tariffs

Read more stories