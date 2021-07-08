ANL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
ASC 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.63%)
ASL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
BYCO 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.93%)
FCCL 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.4%)
FFBL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.14%)
GGGL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.54%)
GGL 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.24%)
HUMNL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.7%)
JSCL 23.33 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (6.77%)
KAPCO 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.33%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
MDTL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.13%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.99%)
NETSOL 173.77 Increased By ▲ 12.72 (7.9%)
PACE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.47%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
PIBTL 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
PRL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.85%)
SILK 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.04%)
SNGP 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.82%)
TELE 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
TRG 176.21 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (6.47%)
UNITY 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.97%)
WTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Increased By ▲ 108.43 (2.12%)
BR30 27,303 Increased By ▲ 780.9 (2.94%)
KSE100 48,053 Increased By ▲ 805.25 (1.7%)
KSE30 19,366 Increased By ▲ 392.85 (2.07%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan pays tribute to Burhan Wani on fifth martyrdom anniversary

  • FO says this day should serve as a reminder to India to end its egregious human rights violations in IIOJK
Aisha Mahmood 08 Jul 2021

Karachi: Pakistan paid tribute to prominent Kashmiri youth leader Burhan Muzaffar Wani for his selfless contribution for the Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

On the fifth martyrdom anniversary of Wani, the Foreign Office (FO) said that Wani, through his sacrifice, has come to rightly symbolize the indigenous Kashmiri struggle against the illegal Indian occupation.

The FO further said that despite violating every single right of the Kashmiri people, India has failed to subjugate the Kashmiris and break their will in their just struggle.

"Pakistan will continue to stand by the Kashmiris till the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is resolved in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people," the FO said.

Third anniversary: AJ&K PM pays rich tributes to Burhan Wani

This day should also serve as a reminder to India to end its egregious human rights violations in IIOJK, the statement added. Pakistan has called upon the world to play its due role to take concrete steps towards the resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per the UNSC resolutions.

In 2016, Wani, who was chief of operations in Hizbul Mujahideen, was martyred along with two other colleagues by the Indian army during an alleged encounter in Bamdoora village of held Kashmir’s Kokernag area.

Political leaders and others on social media have paid tribute to the Kashmiri martyred.

India Pakistan Kashmir IIOJK foreign office statement #BurhanWaniDay

Pakistan pays tribute to Burhan Wani on fifth martyrdom anniversary

Pakistan decides to register all foreign nationals, reveals Sheikh Rashid

‘Futuristic step’, PM launches Pakistan's first ever E-bike

Pakistan reports 1,683 Covid-19 cases, highest single-day tally in over a month

Govt to ensure provision of high-quality digital services to people: Qureshi

Bulls dominate as KSE-100 gains over 800 points to power past 48,000

Biden to speak Thursday about Afghanistan amid swift US pullout

Azhar says power sector is on the upbeat

‘FBR must introduce law to jail errant taxmen’

Govt lays focus on auto sector to create jobs

IMF chief urges G20 to prevent ‘devastating’ blow to poorest

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters