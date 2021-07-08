Pakistan pays tribute to Burhan Wani on fifth martyrdom anniversary

Karachi: Pakistan paid tribute to prominent Kashmiri youth leader Burhan Muzaffar Wani for his selfless contribution for the Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

On the fifth martyrdom anniversary of Wani, the Foreign Office (FO) said that Wani, through his sacrifice, has come to rightly symbolize the indigenous Kashmiri struggle against the illegal Indian occupation.

The FO further said that despite violating every single right of the Kashmiri people, India has failed to subjugate the Kashmiris and break their will in their just struggle.

"Pakistan will continue to stand by the Kashmiris till the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is resolved in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people," the FO said.

This day should also serve as a reminder to India to end its egregious human rights violations in IIOJK, the statement added. Pakistan has called upon the world to play its due role to take concrete steps towards the resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per the UNSC resolutions.

In 2016, Wani, who was chief of operations in Hizbul Mujahideen, was martyred along with two other colleagues by the Indian army during an alleged encounter in Bamdoora village of held Kashmir’s Kokernag area.

Political leaders and others on social media have paid tribute to the Kashmiri martyred.