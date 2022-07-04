ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.14%)
ASC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.16%)
ASL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
AVN 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.62%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.66%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.63%)
FNEL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
GGGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.77%)
GGL 16.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.32%)
GTECH 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.56%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-5%)
KEL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.05%)
MLCF 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.14%)
PACE 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.55%)
PIBTL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.13%)
PRL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.04%)
PTC 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
SNGP 36.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (5.04%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.19%)
TPL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.4%)
TPLP 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.66%)
TREET 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.7%)
TRG 76.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 19.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.26%)
WAVES 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
YOUW 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.36%)
BR100 4,099 Decreased By -18.1 (-0.44%)
BR30 15,039 Decreased By -29.4 (-0.2%)
KSE100 41,476 Decreased By -154.7 (-0.37%)
KSE30 15,785 Decreased By -76.3 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Ryanair records busiest month ever in June, load factor hits 95%

Reuters 04 Jul, 2022

DUBLIN: Ryanair had its busiest month ever in June as it flew 15.9 million passengers, up from just 5.3 million a year earlier and topping a previous high set in May.

Its load factor, which measures how well an airline is filling available seats, reached 95% for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Irish airline, Europe’s largest by passenger numbers, said it operated over 88,500 flights in June as its load factor rose from 92% a month earlier, when it flew 15.4 million passengers.

Ryanair’s load factor regularly reached at least 96% a month before the pandemic and hit 97% in June 2019.

Ryanair, Brussels Airlines strikes disrupt Europe air travel

The low cost airline expects to fly 15% more passengers this summer than in the same season of 2019, and will carry a record 165 million passengers in the year to March 2023.

It carried just under 100 million passengers in the year to March 2022 and its pre-COVID record high was 149 million. Ryanair said last week that less than 2% of its flights were affected by an initial wave of strikes by cabin crew unions in Belgium, Spain, Portugal, France and Italy.

It added on Saturday that it expected “minimal (if any) disruption” from 12 more strike days announced by some Spain-based cabin crew for later this month.

ryanair

Comments

1000 characters

Ryanair records busiest month ever in June, load factor hits 95%

Previous govt held responsible for power load-shedding

Delay in extension of generation licence hurts KAPCO

Pakistan looks forward to engaging with US at all levels: PM Shehbaz

PSO lodges ‘complaint’ against power plants

Oil prices slip as recession fears rumble on, tight supply stems losses

Pakistan’s trade deficit widens 57% YoY in FY22

Nepra public hearing today: KE seeks Rs11.33/unit tariff hike

Two wind IPPs: Three countries seek debt restructuring

Diplomatic missions: FBR restores ST exemption

KP minister explains why province can’t create ‘surplus’ budget

Read more stories