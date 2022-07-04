ANL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.73%)
FESCO launches ‘public safety campaign’

Press Release 04 Jul, 2022

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Health Safety Environment (HSE) Directorate has launched a public safety awareness campaign and issued instructions in view of current monsoon season. In this connection, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Engr. Bashir Ahmed has appealed to the public to follow these guidelines to avoid any possible electric shocks during the rainy season.

Consumers are advised to regularly inspect the internal electricity wiring of the house by a licensed electrician and immediately replace broken / defective electrical switches, plugs, holders and broken cables from their home, shop or factory. Private electricians and cable operators are not authorized to operate electricity distribution systems / utility pools. Private electricians and cable operators are not entitled to work on electricity distribution systems or utility pools.

Motorcycles, bicycles and animals should not be tied with or near any electric poles / structures / towers and stay wires to protect them from electric shock. Children should not play near electricity poles and lines under normal conditions, especially during rain and keep all metal objects out of the reach of children so that they do not insert them into electrical sockets. Do not attempt to touch or remove anything connected with electricity lines even call FESCO line staff to resolve this issue. Keep 3 meters (10 feet) away from falling trees on power poles and metal structures during rains.

In case of any electricity related complaints and avoid any possible mishap consumers can contact at their Sub-Division numbers mentioned on the bill, toll free helpline 118, 080066554 or FESCO Headquarters Complaint Center numbers 0419220290 and 0419220618. FESCO is striving hard to ensure the safety of consumers’ lives and property and consumers support and cooperation is mandatory for this sake.

FESCO Engr. Bashir Ahmed public safety campaign Health Safety Environment

