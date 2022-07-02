Budgetary measures: FBR issues notifications

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued notifications for the implementation of the budgetary measures for 2022-23 including imposition of additional customs duty on the import of specified items and regulatory duties on the import of new non-essential and luxury items from July 1, 2022.

The FBR has issued SRO 966(l)/2022 on Friday in supersession of its notification No. SRO 840 to revise regulatory duties on the import of 611 items from July 1, 2022. The FBR has added new items in the list subjected to the RD at the import stage.

The FBR has also abolished customs duty on the import of nine items from Afghanistan from July 1, 2022.

According to a an SRO 968(1)2022 issued on Friday, Federal Government has exempted the import into Pakistan from Afghanistan from payment of customs duty on the import of other Coal; bituminous coal; Talc; Marble (Crude or roughly trimmed); plants & parts of plants (including seed & fruit); seeds of cumin neither crushed nor grounded; sulphur of all kinds, other than sublimed sulphur Yams (Dioscorea spp.); containers (including containers for the transport of fluids).

Under the SRO 967(I), 2022, the FBR has imposed additional customs duty on import of goods specified in the First Schedule to the said Act, at the rate of two percent on goods falling under tariff slabs of zero percent, 3 percent and 11 percent and goods imported under Notification No SRO655(l)/2006 and 656(I)2006 both dated the 5th June, 2006; (ii) four percent on goods falling under tariff slab of 16% except goods falling under PCT code 5516.9300 and 5516 9400, which shall be charged at the rate of two per cent on import; (iii) six percent on goods falling under tariff slab of 20 percent and seven per cent on goods falling under tariff slab of 30% and higher slabs as well as slabs of specific rates, except specified items which shall be charged at the rate of two per cent.

Non-essential items, luxury goods import: FTO asks FBR to notify enhanced RD rates ‘without delay’

The ADC has been imposed on the import of cars, jeeps, light commercial vehicles in CKD condition exceeding 1,000cc and heavy commercial vehicles in CKD condition. The value of goods for the purpose of this levy shall be the value as determined under Section 25 or Section 25A of the Customs Act, as the case may be.

Under the SRO 966(l)/2022, the regulatory duty shall not be levied on the import under SRO 678 (l)/2004 dated the 7th August, 2OO4; import under Chapter 99 of First Schedule of the Customs Act; import under Fifth Schedule to the Customs Act, 1969 excluding serial no 22 of Table to Part l, serial numbers 4, 6,11, 12,13, 14, 99,100, 1OZ and i46 oi the Tabte to Part-lll serial number 7 of Table-l of Part V(A), serial numbers 3 and 7 of Table-A, serial numbers 2, 3, 116, 117, 172 lo i76, 178 to 1BS of Table-B of part-Vlt of the said Schedule, subject to fulfilment of conditions latd therein; import under sub chapters 3 and 7 of chapter Xll and chapter XV of Customs Rules, 2001 import under Small and Medium Enterprises and Export Oriented Units Rules, import under Temporary importation Scheme vide S.R.O.492(l)/2009; import of special steel round bars and rods of non-alloy steel exceeding djameter 75 mm (PCT code 7214.9990) by the seamless pipes manufacturers registered under the Sales Tax Act, 1990, import of Grain and non-grain oriented electrical steel sheets under Sr. Nos. 6, 7 and 8 of S. R.O.565; import of Silver cans and Lollipop Sticks (PCT code 3926.9099); import of Rubber Apron & Cots (PCT code 4016.9990); import of vehicles (CBU) by new entrants, as enumerated vide Sr.1, Table-lll of SRO 656(1y2006, in terms of Auto Development Policy; import under PCT codes 1202.4200 and 1517.9000, by registered manufacturers of food and confectionary industry; and import of input materials used for manufacturing of auto parts by local vendors under Notification SRO 655(l)/2006, dated the 5th June, 2006.

The rate of Regulatory Duty on import of CKD/SKD kits, of home appliances, mentioned and of which kits are not specified separately therein, shall be five per cent.

The regulatory duty on import of pine nut (chilgoza) falling under PCT code 0802.9100,0802.9200, 0802.9900 and marble (crude or roughly trimmed) falling under PCT code 2515.1100 shall be exempted and regulatory duty on import of ground nuts in shell falling under PCT code 1202.4100 shall be reduced from 20 to 10 percent if imported from Afghanistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022