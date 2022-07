SINGAPORE: Brent oil may retest a support at $113.97 per barrel, a break could trigger a drop to $111.32.

The fall from the Wednesday high of $120.41 confirmed a completion of the bounce from the June 22 low of $107.03 and a continuation of the downtrend from $125.19.

Resistance is at $116.11, a break could lead to a gain to $118.25.