ANL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
ASC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.88%)
ASL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
AVN 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.61%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
FFL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGGL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
GGL 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.02%)
HUMNL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
KEL 3.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
KOSM 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.91%)
MLCF 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
PACE 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.67%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
PRL 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.76%)
PTC 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.31%)
SNGP 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
TELE 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
TPL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
TPLP 20.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
TREET 29.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.41%)
TRG 76.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.25%)
UNITY 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.44%)
WAVES 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
YOUW 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.13%)
BR100 4,108 Increased By 29 (0.71%)
BR30 15,118 Decreased By -3.7 (-0.02%)
KSE100 41,471 Increased By 173.5 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,785 Increased By 88.8 (0.57%)
Brent oil may drop to $113.97

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may drop to $113.97 per barrel, as it has broken a support at $116.11. The next support is at...
Reuters 30 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may drop to $113.97 per barrel, as it has broken a support at $116.11.

The next support is at $113.97, a break below which could trigger a drop to $111.32.

The fall from the Wednesday high of $120.41 seems deep enough to confirm a completion of the bounce from the June 22 low of $107.03.

Brent oil may retest resistance at $112.93

Resistance is at $118.25, a break could lead to a gain to $120.90.

Brent oil

