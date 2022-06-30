Markets
Brent oil may drop to $113.97
Brent oil may drop to $113.97 per barrel, as it has broken a support at $116.11.
SINGAPORE: Brent oil may drop to $113.97 per barrel, as it has broken a support at $116.11.
The next support is at $113.97, a break below which could trigger a drop to $111.32.
The fall from the Wednesday high of $120.41 seems deep enough to confirm a completion of the bounce from the June 22 low of $107.03.
Resistance is at $118.25, a break could lead to a gain to $120.90.
