BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
29 Jun, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 28, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,765.62
High: 42,149.29
Low: 41,609.04
Net Change: 112.95
Volume (000): 120,027
Value (000): 5,947,787
Makt Cap (000) 1,660,127,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,009.97
NET CH (+) 33.42
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,107.08
NET CH (+) 51.36
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,655.58
NET CH (-) 61.51
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,538.36
NET CH (-) 29.19
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,772.37
NET CH (-) 17.62
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,355.52
NET CH (-) 28.08
------------------------------------
As on: 28-June-2022
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
