KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (June 28, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,765.62 High: 42,149.29 Low: 41,609.04 Net Change: 112.95 Volume (000): 120,027 Value (000): 5,947,787 Makt Cap (000) 1,660,127,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,009.97 NET CH (+) 33.42 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,107.08 NET CH (+) 51.36 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,655.58 NET CH (-) 61.51 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,538.36 NET CH (-) 29.19 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,772.37 NET CH (-) 17.62 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,355.52 NET CH (-) 28.08 ------------------------------------ As on: 28-June-2022 ====================================

