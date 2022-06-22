ANL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
ASC 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
ASL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.52%)
AVN 77.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.14%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.39%)
CNERGY 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.59%)
FFL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FNEL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
GGGL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
GGL 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.57%)
GTECH 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.7%)
HUMNL 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
KEL 2.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
MLCF 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.89%)
PACE 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.63%)
PIBTL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
PRL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
PTC 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
SILK 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.64%)
SNGP 34.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.27%)
TELE 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TPL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TPLP 21.86 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.97%)
TREET 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
TRG 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.7%)
UNITY 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.12%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,239 Increased By 3.5 (0.08%)
BR30 15,500 Decreased By -89 (-0.57%)
KSE100 42,529 Increased By 2.9 (0.01%)
KSE30 16,288 Increased By 32.1 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China imports 2mn barrels more of Iran oil, likely for reserves

Reuters 22 Jun, 2022

SINGAPORE: China has received a new shipment of nearly 2 million barrels of Iranian oil in the past week at a southern port, according to shipping trackers, with one tracker saying the cargo is destined for state reserves.

The 260,000 tonne cargo, carried by vessel Dorena which is owned by the National Iranian Tanker Corp (NITC), was discharged at Zhanjiang port, according to shipping tracking specialist Vortexa Analytics as well as US advocacy group United Against Nuclear Iran, which specialises in tracking Iranian oil flows.

A Vortexa analyst told Reuters the cargo was for state reserves.

Previous imports of Iranian oil for China’s state reserves have also been facilitated by NITC vessels and discharged at Zhanjiang.

The cargo would be the fourth such shipment designated for state reserves since last December, and is likely to be reported by Chinese customs which is due to release detailed commodities import data for June next month.

China’s National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration did not immediately comment. NITC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Oil climbs $2/bbl on strong demand, tight supply

While China has been making sporadic official imports of Iranian oil, its private refineries over the past two years have also been buying large amounts of Iranian oil despite the United States’ sanctions on the country’s oil exports.

Volumes of China’s Iranian oil purchases, passed off as oil from suppliers such as Malaysia, Oman, Iraq or the United Arab Emirates, make up roughly 7% of China’s total crude oil imports.

Most of these supplies were bought by Chinese independent refiners.

China China’s crude oil imports Iran oil

Comments

1000 characters

China imports 2mn barrels more of Iran oil, likely for reserves

Pakistan, IMF make 'progress on FY23 budget', move closer to programme revival

Rupee shows improvement as Pakistan moves closer to IMF deal

Launch of sukuk plan approved

OGDCL discovers oil, gas reserves in Sindh and Punjab

UK inflation hits new 40-year high of 9.1% in May, highest in G7

Subsidy waiver on use of HSD by power sector: ECC all set to consider PD’s proposal

US firm offers Pakistan coal supply on credit

ECC meeting to take up 13-point agenda today

Balochistan follows in the footsteps of Sindh: deficit budget

Economic recovery: PM signals announcement of more tough decisions

Read more stories