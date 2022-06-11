Swiss ambassador visits AKU

KARACHI: The Swiss Ambassador to Pakistan and Afghanistan Bénédict de Cerjat visited the academic and health care facilities at the Aga Khan University in Karachi on Friday.

During the conversations with AKU President Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin and other University leaders, he talked about Switzerland’s strong bilateral relationships with Pakistan.

“I am pleased to learn that the Aga Khan University’s programmes and facilities are accredited by prestigious international bodies like Advance HE, Joint Commission International, and the College of American Pathologists,” said Ambassador Cerjat.

He showed keen interest in AKU’s Centre for Innovation in Medical Education, a state-of-the-art facility for simulation-based learning for health professionals.

“AKU’s mission to improve the quality of life in the developing world and beyond, through world-class teaching, research and healthcare delivery makes it an ideal institution for partnerships and exchange programmes,” stressed AKU President while talking about the University’s contributions and social impact.

He said that AKU educates students for local and global leadership from campuses and teaching hospitals in six countries, including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and the United Kingdom. Being a not-for-profit institution, all resources generated by the University and its seven hospitals and 340 medical centers are invested back in education and research, and in helping over two million patients annually and improving healthcare.

“At AKU, a transparent merit-based admissions process and generous financial assistance ensure that a diverse group of high calibre students are able to attend a variety of programmes in medicine, nursing and midwifery, teacher education and leadership, journalism and communications, and Muslim cultures and civilizations. While we are selective in the students we accept, we do not discriminate on faith, gender or national origin. Up to 75 per cent of students receive financial aid or tuition remission,” said Dr Shahabuddin.

AKU’s patient welfare and zakat programmes spent Rs 3.6 billion on providing care to nearly 1 million poor and needy patients in the last year alone. Ambassador Cerjat was accompanied by Muhammad Arif Tahir, Country President and Chief Executive, Novartis Pharma (Pakistan) Limited, and Farhan Bhatti, CFO and Board Member, Roche Pakistan.