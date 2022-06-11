ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Swiss ambassador visits AKU

PPI 11 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: The Swiss Ambassador to Pakistan and Afghanistan Bénédict de Cerjat visited the academic and health care facilities at the Aga Khan University in Karachi on Friday.

During the conversations with AKU President Dr Sulaiman Shahabuddin and other University leaders, he talked about Switzerland’s strong bilateral relationships with Pakistan.

“I am pleased to learn that the Aga Khan University’s programmes and facilities are accredited by prestigious international bodies like Advance HE, Joint Commission International, and the College of American Pathologists,” said Ambassador Cerjat.

He showed keen interest in AKU’s Centre for Innovation in Medical Education, a state-of-the-art facility for simulation-based learning for health professionals.

“AKU’s mission to improve the quality of life in the developing world and beyond, through world-class teaching, research and healthcare delivery makes it an ideal institution for partnerships and exchange programmes,” stressed AKU President while talking about the University’s contributions and social impact.

He said that AKU educates students for local and global leadership from campuses and teaching hospitals in six countries, including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and the United Kingdom. Being a not-for-profit institution, all resources generated by the University and its seven hospitals and 340 medical centers are invested back in education and research, and in helping over two million patients annually and improving healthcare.

“At AKU, a transparent merit-based admissions process and generous financial assistance ensure that a diverse group of high calibre students are able to attend a variety of programmes in medicine, nursing and midwifery, teacher education and leadership, journalism and communications, and Muslim cultures and civilizations. While we are selective in the students we accept, we do not discriminate on faith, gender or national origin. Up to 75 per cent of students receive financial aid or tuition remission,” said Dr Shahabuddin.

AKU’s patient welfare and zakat programmes spent Rs 3.6 billion on providing care to nearly 1 million poor and needy patients in the last year alone. Ambassador Cerjat was accompanied by Muhammad Arif Tahir, Country President and Chief Executive, Novartis Pharma (Pakistan) Limited, and Farhan Bhatti, CFO and Board Member, Roche Pakistan.

health care Swiss Ambassador AKU bilateral relationships Bénédict de Cerjat

Comments

1000 characters

Swiss ambassador visits AKU

Jul-Mar period: Outstanding govt guarantees stand at $6.06 billion

1.5pc dip: Education gets Rs90.556bn

Finance Bill laid before Senate amid opposition’s protest

455pc hike in PL proposed

Charitable hospitals’ supplies get ST relief

IK says budget based on unrealistic assumptions

FPCCI describes budget as ‘apparently satisfactory’

Huge protests in Asia over BJP spokeswoman’s remarks

Rs 1526.6 billion set aside for defence services

Budget an attempt to appease IMF, say analysts

Read more stories