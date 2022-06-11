ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Ex-husband crashes Britney’s secret wedding

AFP 11 Jun, 2022

LOS ANGELES: Pop princess Britney Spears’ wedding was interrupted Thursday when her ex-husband gatecrashed the party, US media reported. Spears and her partner Sam Asghari were readying to wed at her luxury pad near Los Angeles when the proceedings were interrupted, Variety and other trade media said.

Jason Alexander, a childhood friend to whom the 40-year-old singer was very briefly married in 2004, crashed the sun-soaked event, sparking a police response. Alexander apparently livestreamed his invasion on Instagram, with footage showing him telling a security guard he had been invited.

“Where’s Britney?” he can be heard saying. Later as he walks into a pink tent festooned with flowers, he identifies himself and says: “So here’s the inside scoop, guys, on the bullshit wedding.”

Entertainment website TMZ said a physical confrontation ensued and the police were called. Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said officers were called to investigate reports of someone trespassing and found that Alexander had an outstanding warrant against him from another jurisdiction, so they arrested him, Variety reported.

AFP was not immediately able to confirm the report. Spears’ wedding to Asghari was not widely trailed, with news of the nuptials appearing on specialist publications only hours earlier.

The couple said last month that the surprise pregnancy they had announced only weeks before had ended in a miscarriage. That news came five months after a Los Angeles judge dissolved a conservatorship long overseen by Spears’s father — an arrangement the singer said had prevented her from having a contraceptive IUD removed despite her desire for more children.

She is already mother to two teen sons, Sean and Jayden, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. Asghari and Spears met in 2016 when they co-starred in a music video for her single “Slumber Party.”

After announcing their engagement late last year, Spears has since started referring to her 28-year-old partner as her “husband.”

At the time Spears announced she was pregnant, Asghari said in a separate Instagram post that “fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do.”

Britney Spears Sam Asghari Britney’s secret wedding Jason Alexander

Comments

1000 characters

Ex-husband crashes Britney’s secret wedding

Jul-Mar period: Outstanding govt guarantees stand at $6.06 billion

1.5pc dip: Education gets Rs90.556bn

Finance Bill laid before Senate amid opposition’s protest

455pc hike in PL proposed

Charitable hospitals’ supplies get ST relief

IK says budget based on unrealistic assumptions

FPCCI describes budget as ‘apparently satisfactory’

Huge protests in Asia over BJP spokeswoman’s remarks

Rs 1526.6 billion set aside for defence services

Budget an attempt to appease IMF, say analysts

Read more stories