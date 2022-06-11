Rs2.85bn set aside for MoI&P schemes under PSDP

ISLAMABAD: The government has earmarked Rs2.85 billion for the completion of various developmental schemes related to the Ministry of Industries and Production (MoI&P) under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2022-23.

According to the PSDP 2022-23, the government earmarked Rs2.59 billion for the ongoing developmental projects and Rs 260 million for new development projects. The Ministry of Industries and Production has calculated the estimated cost of all these projects at Rs19.012 billion.

The government earmarked only Rs 80 million for establishing 1,000 industrial stitching units Phase-I across the country, Rs150 million for the construction of Engro Food processing facilities in Mirpurkhas, Sindh against an estimated Rs960.318 million. The government earmarked Rs150 million for the development of Karachi Industrial Park on 1,500 acres of Pakistan Steel Mills land at Karachi including feasibility against an estimated cost of Rs 400million. Rs282 million earmarked for the National Business Development Programme for the SMEs across Pakistan, Rs400 million earmarked for the establishment of 132-kv grid station at Bin Qasim Industrial Park (BQIP), Karachi, Rs300 million for the establishment of high tensile sheel metal dies manufacturing and titanium coating setup at KTDMC, Karachi against an estimated cost of Rs400 million.

Rs56 million earmarked for improving competitiveness through sustainable national productivity (SNP) all across Pakistan against an estimated cost of Rs77.75 million. Rs70.5 million earmarked for research, regulatory insight and advocacy assistance for SMEs, Lahore against an estimated cost of Rs200 million and Rs100 million earmarked for establishing a support centre for dental and surgical equipment (SCDS) in Sialkot against an estimated cost of Rs720.35 million. Rs18 million earmarked for industrial designing in Dera Ismail Khan against an estimated cost of Rs59.5 million. Rs250 million earmarked for the establishment of Hub Special Economic Zone, district Lasbela, Balochistan against an estimated cost of Rs3 billion. Rs12.3 million earmarked for footwear cluster development through CAD/CAM and CNC in Lahore against an estimated cost of Rs78.7 million.

Rs287 million earmarked for Industrial Designing and Automation Centers, Karachi, Lahore, and Sialkot against an estimated cost of Rs973 million. Rs300 million earmarked for the National Strategic Programme for the Acquisition of Industrial Technology (NSPAIT) across the country against an estimated cost of Rs3.2 billion. Rs70 million earmarked for a product development centre for composites-based sports goods in Sialkot against an estimated cost of Rs530 million. Rs15 million earmarked for SMEs business facilitation centre, Multan against an estimated cost of Rs59.9 million.

