ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
ASC 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.34%)
AVN 75.55 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.94%)
BOP 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
GGGL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
GTECH 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.82%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.54%)
KOSM 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.39%)
MLCF 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
PACE 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.01%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PRL 17.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
TELE 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TPLP 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.93%)
TREET 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.66%)
TRG 77.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
UNITY 20.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.72%)
WAVES 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.46%)
BR100 4,166 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,016 Increased By 84.4 (0.57%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 278.8 (0.67%)
KSE30 16,065 Increased By 114.9 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Budget

Interior Division: Rs9.09bn earmarked under PSDP for fiscal year 2022-23

Fazal Sher 11 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The government has earmarked a sum of Rs 9.09 billion for Interior Division for fiscal year 2022-23 under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), against Rs 21.04 billion in fiscal year 2021-22.

The budget document showed a decrease of 43.3 percent in funds allocated for various attached departments of the Interior Ministry, including Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Islamabad police, Immigration and Passport (I&P), Frontier Constabulary (FC), Pakistan Coast Guards and Pakistan Rangers, and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration.

According to budgetary document released on Friday, the Interior Division would execute eight new and 28 ongoing projects during next financial year 2021-22.

Out of Rs 9.09 billon, Rs 1,000 is allocated for Rawat - Faizabad Metro Bus, while another Rs 500 million for BharaKahu - Faizabad Metro Bus project. The government has allocated Rs 350 million allocated for National Police Hospital, and set aside Rs 200 million for Korang River & Rawal lake water treatment Islamabad.

According to the budget document, Rs 500 million has been earmarked for establishment of National Forensic Science Agency headquarters and Rs 450 million for construction of building for 13 regional passport offices in Sindh province.

In the budget 2022-23, Rs 450 million for up-gradation of biometric identification system for passport application Immigration and Passport (I&P) Headquarters, Islamabad, Rs 444 million for capacity enhancement of Civil Armed Forces (CAF) – management of western border by raising of five additional wings for Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan (South) Phase-II, Rs 360 million for construction of accommodation for 2x Wing Headquarters at Jamal Maya and Ghari Killi Orakzai Tribal District FC, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs 350 million for construction of 10th Avenue, Islamabad and Rs 350 for construction of Model Prison at Sector H-16, Islamabad.

As per the budget breakdown, Rs 350 million has been allocated for operation management and maintenance of Metro Bus to New Islamabad International Airport (NIIA), Rs 300 million has been earmarked for development in work in Union Council (UC) Alipur, Khanna Dak, Tarlai, Kirpa, Chirah, Tumair, Humak, Rawat, Sihala, Moghal, PagPawal, LohiBher, Koral, Islamabad, besides setting asides another Rs 300 million for development infrastructure in UC Sohan, Rajwal Town, Chak Shahzad, Saidpur, Noorpur, ShahanMalpur, Kot Hathial (North), Kot Hathial (South), Phulgran, Pind Bhagwal and Kuri, Islamabad.

The government has allocated Rs 300 million Integrated Border Management System (IBMS Phase-II) and earmarked another 300 million for revamping of Cyber Crime Wing, FIA. Another Rs 300 million for sanitation and road projects in UC Bokra, Mera Sumbal Jaffar, Bhandana Kalan, Jhangi Sayyedan Sara-i-Kharbooza, Tarnol Golra Sharif and Shah Allah Ditta, Islamabad and earmarked Rs 250 million for construction of flyover and approaches at Railway Line Sihala, Islamabad.

In the budget 2022-23, Rs 200 million for construction of Korang Bridge and PWD Underpass Islamabad and set aside Rs 250 operational improvement of FIA in Anti Money Laundering (AML) and Counter Terrorism & Case Management System.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PSDP Federal Budget 2022 23 Finance Bill 2022 budget 2022 2023 Budget FY23 Interior Division

Comments

1000 characters

Interior Division: Rs9.09bn earmarked under PSDP for fiscal year 2022-23

Jul-Mar period: Outstanding govt guarantees stand at $6.06 billion

1.5pc dip: Education gets Rs90.556bn

Finance Bill laid before Senate amid opposition’s protest

455pc hike in PL proposed

Charitable hospitals’ supplies get ST relief

IK says budget based on unrealistic assumptions

FPCCI describes budget as ‘apparently satisfactory’

Huge protests in Asia over BJP spokeswoman’s remarks

Rs 1526.6 billion set aside for defence services

Budget an attempt to appease IMF, say analysts

Read more stories