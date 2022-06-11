Interior Division: Rs9.09bn earmarked under PSDP for fiscal year 2022-23

ISLAMABAD: The government has earmarked a sum of Rs 9.09 billion for Interior Division for fiscal year 2022-23 under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), against Rs 21.04 billion in fiscal year 2021-22.

The budget document showed a decrease of 43.3 percent in funds allocated for various attached departments of the Interior Ministry, including Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Islamabad police, Immigration and Passport (I&P), Frontier Constabulary (FC), Pakistan Coast Guards and Pakistan Rangers, and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration.

According to budgetary document released on Friday, the Interior Division would execute eight new and 28 ongoing projects during next financial year 2021-22.

Out of Rs 9.09 billon, Rs 1,000 is allocated for Rawat - Faizabad Metro Bus, while another Rs 500 million for BharaKahu - Faizabad Metro Bus project. The government has allocated Rs 350 million allocated for National Police Hospital, and set aside Rs 200 million for Korang River & Rawal lake water treatment Islamabad.

According to the budget document, Rs 500 million has been earmarked for establishment of National Forensic Science Agency headquarters and Rs 450 million for construction of building for 13 regional passport offices in Sindh province.

In the budget 2022-23, Rs 450 million for up-gradation of biometric identification system for passport application Immigration and Passport (I&P) Headquarters, Islamabad, Rs 444 million for capacity enhancement of Civil Armed Forces (CAF) – management of western border by raising of five additional wings for Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan (South) Phase-II, Rs 360 million for construction of accommodation for 2x Wing Headquarters at Jamal Maya and Ghari Killi Orakzai Tribal District FC, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rs 350 million for construction of 10th Avenue, Islamabad and Rs 350 for construction of Model Prison at Sector H-16, Islamabad.

As per the budget breakdown, Rs 350 million has been allocated for operation management and maintenance of Metro Bus to New Islamabad International Airport (NIIA), Rs 300 million has been earmarked for development in work in Union Council (UC) Alipur, Khanna Dak, Tarlai, Kirpa, Chirah, Tumair, Humak, Rawat, Sihala, Moghal, PagPawal, LohiBher, Koral, Islamabad, besides setting asides another Rs 300 million for development infrastructure in UC Sohan, Rajwal Town, Chak Shahzad, Saidpur, Noorpur, ShahanMalpur, Kot Hathial (North), Kot Hathial (South), Phulgran, Pind Bhagwal and Kuri, Islamabad.

The government has allocated Rs 300 million Integrated Border Management System (IBMS Phase-II) and earmarked another 300 million for revamping of Cyber Crime Wing, FIA. Another Rs 300 million for sanitation and road projects in UC Bokra, Mera Sumbal Jaffar, Bhandana Kalan, Jhangi Sayyedan Sara-i-Kharbooza, Tarnol Golra Sharif and Shah Allah Ditta, Islamabad and earmarked Rs 250 million for construction of flyover and approaches at Railway Line Sihala, Islamabad.

In the budget 2022-23, Rs 200 million for construction of Korang Bridge and PWD Underpass Islamabad and set aside Rs 250 operational improvement of FIA in Anti Money Laundering (AML) and Counter Terrorism & Case Management System.

