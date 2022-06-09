ANL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.88%)
World

India reports highest coronavirus daily cases since March 2

Reuters 09 Jun, 2022

MUMBAI: India reported 7,240 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, its highest number of daily cases since March 2.

India’s financial capital Mumbai, which has seen a rapid rise in cases, reported 1,765 new infections late on Wednesday, an increase of more than 500 cases from its Tuesday caseload.

Shanghai to lock down and test 2.7 million as Covid fears linger

The country reported eight deaths from COVID-19, the ministry said, taking the official death toll to 524,723 on Thursday.

