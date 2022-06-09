ANL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HABIBMETRO Bank hosts farewell dinner for Turkish envoy

Press Release 09 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: HABIBMETRO Bank hosted a farewell dinner in honour of the outgoing Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul at the Turkish embassy. The event also celebrated the first anniversary of HABIBMETRO’s Diplomatic Enclave Branch.

Speaking at the event, Yurdakul said, “This is a very emotional night for me. My four-and-a-half years in Pakistan are coming to an end as I move forward with wonderful memories made here in this beautiful and welcoming country. I would like to thank HABIBMETRO for hosting this gathering here tonight and congratulate them on a successful first year of operations of their Diplomatic Missions branch.”

Commenting on the occasion, Mohsin Ali Nathani, President & CEO, HABIBMETRO Bank said, “Yurdakul will be greatly missed in Pakistan. He leaves behind a legacy of great work and community engagement. I am grateful to him and Mrs. Yurdakul for giving us the opportunity to host this farewell event at the embassy premises and to also celebrate the first anniversary of our Diplomatic Enclave branch on this occasion. The Turkish Embassy was our first client in this branch and therefore it is even more befitting to celebrate our first anniversary here with their team. We are grateful for the patronage extended by the Turkish & other embassies, which has contributed to the successful journey of our Diplomatic Missions Unit.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

