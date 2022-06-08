ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
PP-167: PPP fields Faisal Mir for upcoming by-polls

Recorder Report 08 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab has fielded Faisal Mir, brother of renowned journalist Hamid Mir, for the upcoming by-polls in PP-167 in the city. Faisal submitted his nomination papers at the office of district election commission on Tuesday.

The local PPP leadership, including Haji Aziz-ur-Rehman Chan, Afnan Butt and Shahid Abbas accompanied him on the occasion along with dozens of party workers.

Talking to media, Faisal said he has already contested election from the same constituency on the ticket of his party. According to him, PP-167 is part of NA-133 wherefrom his party had secured 32,000 votes in the by-polls of 2021. Out of it, he added, his party had bagged some 20,000 votes from PP-167 because of a strong presence of PPP loyalists in the constituency.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

