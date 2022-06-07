NHA recommends inclusion of Rs7.869bn liabilities in PSDP

ISLAMABAD: The National Highways Authority (NHA) Executive Board has recommended the liabilities of Rs7.869 billion to the Planning Commission for inclusion/ provision under the head “completed/ substantially completed projects” in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2022-23 in order to finalise the projects’ accounts.

Capt (retired) Muhammad Khurram Agha, chairman NHA presided over a meeting which deliberated upon the arrangement of funds for substantially completed/ completed projects in PSDP 2022-23. The Board recommended the liabilities of Rs7.869 billion to the Planning Commission for inclusion/ provision in PSDP 2022-23.

The Executive Board has allowed the Authority for procurement of consultancy services for “detailed design and construction supervision for D I Khan Road development Package” through limited tendering without any advertisement.

Official documents available with Business Recorder show that the NHA will hold competition among state-owned entities (M/s National Engineering Services Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd and M/s Engineering Consultancy Services Punjab (Pvt) Ltd.

The Board allowed the Authority for procurement of consultancy services as per Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Rule-42.

The selection of Independent Engineer (IE) for the construction of Sialkot (Sambrial)–Kharian Motorway on Build Operate Transfer (BOT) basis under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement was also discussed in the meeting. After detailed deliberation, it was decided that the NHA that since Board has approved PPP Agreement, separate approval of the Board is not required and Member (PPP) can approve this appointment of Independent Engineer for construction of Sialkot (Sambrial)–Kharian Motorway on BOT basis.

The Board directed that Section 9.6 of SOP for PPP Projects regarding “Appointment of Independent Engineer and Joint Auditor” be amended and henceforth power to approve the appointment of Independent Engineer and Independent Auditor for PPP Projects rests with Member (PPP) for an initial appointment and Concerned Zonal Member for subsequent appointments.

The NHA Executive Board recommended the Sharda–Noori Top–Jalkhad (SNJ) Road (km 0+000 to km 50+352), having length of 50.352 km at a cost of Rs16.320 billion for approval of the CDWP/ ECNEC.

The NHA Executive Board approved the award of contract amounting to Rs396.904 million to the lowest evaluated bidder, i.e., M/s PMCC – TENEC (Pvt) Ltd. JV, at their quoted bid, i.e., Rs388.966 million which is two percent below the engineer’s cost estimate, based on CSR 2014.

The NHA Executive Board agreed to adopt the way forward suggested by NTRC for fixation of base price during the award of toll plazas on the National Highways and Motorways network where ETTM systems are not installed.

The Board also approved: a. Electronic Toll and Traffic Management (ETTM) Systems having Automatic Vehicle Classification should be installed on the remaining network. Main arteries N-5 and N-55 should be given priority. b. Procurement of five sets of LiDAR traffic counting sensors by Revenue Section NHA. Revenue Section also starts the process for procuring services for traffic surveys to carry out the exercise for traffic counts throughout the year. c. Availability of updated Monthly Traffic Variation Factors at least by conducting three years (365 x 3 =1,095 days) traffic counts on 70 strategic locations at the NHA network. For this purpose, a PC-II prepared by the NTRC at a cost of Rs475 million submitted to the Ministry of Communication in February 2022 for approval of the DDWP.

