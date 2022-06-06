ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
PM slashes Metro Bus fare in Lahore

PPI 06 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday announced to reduce the Metro Bus fare to a half in Lahore as a relief against price hike. He made this announcement while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Indus Hospital in Lahore. He said he raised the prices of petroleum products with a very heavy heart, blaming previous government for the current economic woes.

But at the same time, the premier, who is known for his efficient administration, announced that his government would cut down the price of Metro Bus ticket to half so that the people could be compensated a bit.

But he did not elaborate when the government would actually cut the prices.

The Metro Bus Service is a safe, efficient, and comfortable fast bus transit system currently operating in four cities of Punjab including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan.

When the Metro Bus fare goes down, it is expected that commuters would prefer to use this mass transit facility instead of using other expensive public mode of transportations, especially cabs and autos.

Currently, the fare of Metro Bus is Rs30 and after a 50 percent cut as announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz its ticket will be available for Rs15.

On could only hope that the premier would also announce a similar cut in the fare of Orange Line Metro Train.

