German FM due soon to discuss bilateral issues

Mushtaq Ghumman 03 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is likely to visit Pakistan in a couple of days to discuss bilateral issues, well-informed sources in Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Business Recorder.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which is in the process of preparing for the visit of German Foreign Minister, it has been conveyed to concerned Ministries that she is scheduled to visit Pakistan in the first week of June.

The visit will cover the entire spectrum of bilateral relations with focus on existing as well as new areas of cooperation.

Foreign Affairs Ministry has requested at least 25 ministries/organisations to share updated input (talking points) on the existing areas of cooperation, as well as new proposals, and status of pending MoU/agreements by June 03, 2022 (today) at the latest.

Pakistan has started extensive lobbying to retain GSP plus status in the European Union (EU), which is expiring next year. Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar has also visited the EU’s headquarter, Brussels (Belgium) and other European capitals like France as part of lobbying strategy as relations with France soured after massive protests by Tahreek–i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP).

Previously, Ministry of Foreign Affairs had prepared the schedule of visit of ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan to Germany in May 2022, but Foreign Ministry changed its plan after his departure from the office. Former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also spoke to German Foreign Minister on phone and discussed issues of mutual interest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

