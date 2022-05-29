Secretary seeks ways to reorganise planning ministry

ISLAMABAD: Secretary of the Ministry for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Syed Zafar Ali Shah on Saturday directed the officers concerned to carry out studies in order to restructure and reorganise the ministry.

The newly appointed secretary gave the directive at a meeting that was attended by all chiefs and heads of economic and technical sections and which discussed functions of various wings, workload, and optimum use of human resources at the ministry.

Mr Shah on the occasion urged the officers to play a constructive role while sharing innovative ideas that could help facilitate the development process in the country.

He assured the officers of his full support in all matters, including promotion, filling of vacant posts, and training. The prime objective of the exercise is to achieve the vision and mission of the ministry, which is to accelerate and facilitate the development of all sectors of the economy within the given resources and limitations, he said.

The secretary praised the work carried out by officers in their respective fields and assured them that follow-up meetings would be arranged to get the desired results.

Mr Shah, a BS-22 officer, is a high-achiever and joined the planning ministry only recently. He has also served in the industries ministry, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and abroad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022