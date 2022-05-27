Masjid-e-Nabwi incident: IHC extends protective bails of Fawad, Qasim Suri, others

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday extended the protective bails to Fawad Chaudhary, Qasim Suri, and others in cases against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership over the Masjid-e-Nabwi incident.

A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the PTI leader Fawad and others petition, wherein, they asserted that due to political victimisation multiple criminal cases have been registered at the behest of the federal government merely to harass and intimidate them and other leaders/workers of the PTI.

During the hearing, the PTI counsel, Ali Bukhari advocate, appeared before the court and informed that the PTI leaders could not appear before it due to the closure of roads and the current situation in the country.

Therefore, the court extended their protective bails till June 10 in this matter and deferred the proceedings.

The IHC chief justice in his last order stated that religion should not be used in politics and the use of religion for politics is also disrespect of religion. Justice Minallah observed that it was the responsibility of the state to create an environment of patience and stability in the country. He added that if there is no patience, things like these (registering cases) will happen and it is wrong.

The judge further observed that apparently, it seems that the cases registered in Pakistan were not justified.

He maintained that religious sentiments were important but the state had a responsibility.

