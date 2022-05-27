ANL 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.97%)
ASC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.55%)
ASL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 78.30 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (5.23%)
BOP 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
CNERGY 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.92%)
FFL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
FNEL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.65%)
GGGL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.76%)
GGL 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.28%)
GTECH 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.93%)
HUMNL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.68%)
KEL 2.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.59%)
KOSM 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.33%)
MLCF 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.61%)
PACE 3.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.97%)
PIBTL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2%)
PRL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.71%)
PTC 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (8.67%)
SILK 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.38%)
SNGP 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.12%)
TELE 11.76 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (9.4%)
TPL 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.34%)
TPLP 17.68 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.19%)
TREET 30.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.15%)
TRG 81.68 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (4.18%)
UNITY 23.27 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.77%)
WAVES 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.25%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.9%)
YOUW 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,233 Increased By 69.5 (1.67%)
BR30 15,486 Increased By 584.9 (3.93%)
KSE100 42,542 Increased By 529.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 16,143 Increased By 230 (1.45%)
Brecorder Logo
May 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Masjid-e-Nabwi incident: IHC extends protective bails of Fawad, Qasim Suri, others

Terence J Sigamony 27 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday extended the protective bails to Fawad Chaudhary, Qasim Suri, and others in cases against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership over the Masjid-e-Nabwi incident.

A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the PTI leader Fawad and others petition, wherein, they asserted that due to political victimisation multiple criminal cases have been registered at the behest of the federal government merely to harass and intimidate them and other leaders/workers of the PTI.

During the hearing, the PTI counsel, Ali Bukhari advocate, appeared before the court and informed that the PTI leaders could not appear before it due to the closure of roads and the current situation in the country.

Therefore, the court extended their protective bails till June 10 in this matter and deferred the proceedings.

The IHC chief justice in his last order stated that religion should not be used in politics and the use of religion for politics is also disrespect of religion. Justice Minallah observed that it was the responsibility of the state to create an environment of patience and stability in the country. He added that if there is no patience, things like these (registering cases) will happen and it is wrong.

The judge further observed that apparently, it seems that the cases registered in Pakistan were not justified.

He maintained that religious sentiments were important but the state had a responsibility.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IHC PTI Masjid e Nabwi incident Ali Bukhari

Comments

1000 characters

Masjid-e-Nabwi incident: IHC extends protective bails of Fawad, Qasim Suri, others

Profit-earning sectors: Some kind of time-bound levy may be imposed

POL products’ prices hiked by Rs30 per litre

Miftah advocates tight monetary policy

POL products: Govt yet to project PL and GST rates for FY23

Monthly advance tax: Banking sector asks FBR to give Kibor-based compensation

MoF frames draft rules for NTR

Fine-tuning of 11th Pak-Afghan JEC agenda initiated

Ministry to oppose export of sugar

NAB law amendment bill adopted by NA

Is an interim or not-so-interim setup in the offing?

Read more stories