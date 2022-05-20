Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
20 May, 2022
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 19, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 42,983.45
High: 43,258.59
Low: 42,945.47
Net Change: 43.43
Volume (000): 82,183
Value (000): 3,731,937
Makt Cap (000) 1,708,933,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,695.04
NET CH (+) 6.52
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,412.18
NET CH (-) 27.61
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,546.78
NET CH (-) 7.65
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,325.59
NET CH (+) 11.87
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,614.85
NET CH (-) 26.15
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,290.39
NET CH (-) 9.46
------------------------------------
As on: 19-May-2022
====================================
