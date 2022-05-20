KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 19, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 42,983.45 High: 43,258.59 Low: 42,945.47 Net Change: 43.43 Volume (000): 82,183 Value (000): 3,731,937 Makt Cap (000) 1,708,933,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,695.04 NET CH (+) 6.52 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,412.18 NET CH (-) 27.61 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,546.78 NET CH (-) 7.65 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,325.59 NET CH (+) 11.87 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,614.85 NET CH (-) 26.15 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,290.39 NET CH (-) 9.46 ------------------------------------ As on: 19-May-2022 ====================================

