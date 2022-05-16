ANL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-6.83%)
1 killed, 10 injured in IED blast in Karachi's Kharadar area

  • Initial reports indicate blast took place near Bolton Market at around 9:30 pm
BR Web Desk | Rafat Saeed Updated 16 May, 2022

At least 10 injured, 1 killed in Karachi’s Kharadar blast

At least one person was killed and 10 others were injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) was used to trigger a blast in Karachi's Kharadar area on Monday night, Aaj News reported.

As per initial reports, the blast took place near Bolton Market at around 9:30 pm.

In a statement, Karachi police confirmed that an IED was used in the blast, adding that Assistant Sub-inspector Badaruddin was among the injured, but was "out of danger".

"One police pick-up (van) and a few other vehicles are damaged in the incident. The crime scene unit has secured the place of the incident," the press release added.

Earlier, law-enforcement personnel had said the nature of the blast will be determined after the arrival of the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team.

One killed, 8 injured in Karachi blast

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah also took notice of the incident, and sought a report from IG Sindh.

He also declared an emergency at the Civil Hospital Karachi and directed authorities to ensure that the injured are properly attended.

Talking to media, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said police and a BDS team had reached the site of the blast.

“According to initial reports, a police mobile was targeted,” he said, adding that if it was a terror attack, the government will take stern action. "We will not let them [terrorists] go scot-free."

The blast is the third inside three weeks in Sindh's capital.

Earlier, at least one person was killed and 8 others injured when a powerful blast ripped through the city’s busy Saddar vicinity near United Bakery on May 12.

On April 26, at least four people including three Chinese nationals were killed and two injured after a suicide blast targeted a van carrying staff from the Confucius Institute at Karachi University.

