KU blast: Sindh govt announces Rs1m for van driver’s heirs

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi, Sindh government spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday announced immediate relief of one million rupees for the heirs of the van driver who was killed in Karachi University blast on Tuesday.

Wahab expressed condolence to the family of martyred van driver Khalid Nawaz at his residence in Gulshan-e-Maymar.

“Sindh government will arrange education and sponsorship for children of the deceased”, he added.

On this occasion, the heirs of the martyred van driver requested that his body be identified as soon as possible so that the burial could take place soon. Wahab assured them of full cooperation in identifying the deceased.

He said that the Sindh government is taking all possible steps to provide security to the citizens.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said security arrangements at Karachi University will be made more stringent and effective in collaboration with the university administration so that such tragedies can be avoided in future.

