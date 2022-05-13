ANL 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.62%)
Pakistan

One killed, 8 injured in Karachi blast

Muhammad Shafa Updated 13 May, 2022

KARACHI: At least one person was killed and 8 other injured when a powerful blast ripped through the city’s busy Saddar vicinity near United Bakery, late Thursday night, the police said. The blast damaged several cars and shattered the windows of nearby buildings, leaving a wave of fear amongst the area residents.

Administrator Karachi and Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui took to Twitter and said: “I can so far confirm that 1 dead body & 8 injured persons have been brought to the hospital. Investigation is going on & will share further updates.”

According to the initial report of IG police Sindh which was submitted to the Chief Minister Sindh, the blast might have been carried out through an improvised explosive device (IED) installed in the motorcycle.

Following the incident, law enforcement agencies and rescue teams rushed to the site and cordoned off the area.

Three Chinese nationals among 4 killed by female suicide bomber in Karachi university

The victims were rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for medico-legal formalities and treatment, respectively.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the blast, and has sought report from Additional IG and Commissioner Karachi, and asked the police, Rangers and the district administration to reach at the site to help the victims.

The CM has instructed police to conduct investigation from all angels. The CM has declared emergency in Civil and JPMC, and asked the hospital administrations to ensure better treatment facilities to the blast injured.

Karachi blast JPMC Administrator Karachi Chief Minister Sindh Karachi saddar IG police Sindh

