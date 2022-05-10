Customs arrests Nigerian drug peddler

KARACHI: Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) Karachi on Monday claimed to have arrested a Nigerian drug peddler.

According to the details, the arrest was made on the information obtained from another arrested person.

Last month, a Pakistani passenger was intercepted at the arrival hall of Karachi airport. It was revealed while scrutinizing the travel documents that he arrived from Addis Ababa via Dubai.

On his refusal to have any contraband goods, the customs staff has recovered over 3.5 kilograms of cocaine powder from his possession through physical examination. Later, on his information, the MCC team arrested a Nigerian drug peddler from Lahore.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022