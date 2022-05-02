ANL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
Pakistan

Rehabilitation of Confucius Institute at KU: Chinese Foundation gives special fund

APP 02 May, 2022

BEIJING: A special fund was given by the Chinese International Education Foundation for rehabilitation of the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi, Pakistan, in the wake of the terrorist attack on its shuttle bus killing three Chinese last week.

According to Global Times, the fund of 500,000 yuan ($75,660) on April 30 will also be used to offer relief to the victims and their families.

China condemns suicide attack on teachers

Three Chinese teachers of Confucius Institute and a Pakistani national were killed at the University of Karachi on Tuesday when their shuttle van was hit by a terrorist attack.

Global Times Karachi University blast Confucius Institute at KU Chinese teachers Chinese International Education Foundation

