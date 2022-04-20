Activity on SMW4: Internet users to face downgraded speeds tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has stated that a power reconfiguration activity, on a section of international submarine cable, SMW4, will be undertaken on 21st April 2022, which may cause some internet users to experience downgraded speeds.

The authority’s spokesperson said the power reconfiguration activity on a section of international submarine cable, SMW4, will be undertaken on 21st April 2022 from 2pm to 7pm.

This may cause some internet users to experience downgraded speeds. Alternate measures to provide uninterrupted internet services to users will be taken to meet capacity requirements and to return to full functionality as quickly as possible.

