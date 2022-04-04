ANL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-7.68%)
ASC 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.31%)
ASL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
AVN 86.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.43%)
BOP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1%)
CNERGY 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.77%)
FFL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.68%)
FNEL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.7%)
GGGL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-7.38%)
GGL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-6.78%)
GTECH 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-5.39%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.56%)
KOSM 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.42%)
MLCF 33.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-5.23%)
PACE 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.07%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.58%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-8.05%)
PTC 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.54%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SNGP 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.07%)
TELE 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.89%)
TPL 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-6.43%)
TPLP 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-7.4%)
TREET 31.96 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-6.3%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.18%)
UNITY 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-6.39%)
WAVES 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.59%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-5.2%)
YOUW 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.31%)
BR100 4,394 Decreased By -138.1 (-3.05%)
BR30 15,660 Decreased By -689.4 (-4.22%)
KSE100 43,902 Decreased By -1158.6 (-2.57%)
KSE30 16,737 Decreased By -451.5 (-2.63%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,361
024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,525,620
15424hr
Sindh
575,781
Punjab
505,148
Balochistan
35,476
Islamabad
135,093
KPK
219,131
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Political upheaval: KSE-100 suffers 1,250-point fall even as participation remains thin

  • Index ends 2.77% down as political crisis and uncertainty take toll on market sentiment at PSX
BR Web Desk Updated 04 Apr, 2022

A massive political crisis along with uncertainty on outlook combined took a toll on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost 1,250 points or 2.77% on Monday, erasing almost all gains from the previous week to close below the 44,000 level.

Last week, the market made substantial gains on account of decline in oil prices with the KSE-100 closing at 45,152.11 points, a week-on-week gain of 1,600.96 points or 3.68%.

However, significant political developments on Sunday switched market sentiment, as the index opened the day lower, and lost 1,000 points during the first hour of the trading session. It remained negative throughout the day, hitting an intra-day low of 43,821.31 (down by 1,330.8 points), with buyers awaiting clarity on the political front.

At close on Monday, the KSE-100 ended with a fall of 1,250.06 points, or 2.77%, to finish at 43,902.05.

On Sunday, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri dismissed the no-trust move tabled against Prime Minister Imran Khan, an anti-climax development after weeks of planning and lobbying by all political parties in the race to take the majority.

Moreover, President Dr Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on Prime Minister Imran Khan's advice. Later, the premier was denotified as the prime minister, according to the cabinet secretariat.

“To guess what follows next will be trickier as everything depends on the Supreme Court (SC) and its hearing today,” said Arif Habib Limited (AHL) in a note.

“We believe the market will continue to look for clarity on the political front as that will set the tone for future strategy to handle the economy, as well as foreign policy. This clarity will only emerge once the Supreme Court decision comes through, we view,” it said.

Similarly, Topline Securities in its note said that ongoing political uncertainty has created a legal crisis in the short term, which will impact the stock market, bonds and commodities.

“We believe that the early resolution of the crisis and Supreme Court ruling on the matter will be critical for outlook on markets and economy.”

It may be mentioned that Pakistan's economy is already facing multiple challenges in the form of falling foreign exchange reserves, rising current account deficit and increasing commodity prices, said the brokerage house.

“Timely resolution of the matter and early election will allow new democratically elected government to take the much needed tough economic decisions,” it said.

On the corporate front, IGI Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary of IGI Investments (Pvt) Ltd, informed the bourse that its BoD's approved to acquire upto 20% equity stake in Milvik Mobile Pakistan Limited subject to due diligence, completion of applicable corporate and regulatory approvals and execution.

Sectors dragging the benchmark index lower included banking (325.94 points), cement (261.90 points) and technology and communication (101.84 points).

Volume on the all-share index decreased to 170.48 million from 389.11 million on Friday. The value of shares traded also declined to Rs5.49 billion from Rs11.11 billion recorded in the previous session.

Telecard Limited was the volume leader with 17.39 million shares, followed by K-Electric Limited with 16.01 million shares, and TPL Properties with 12.56 million shares.

Shares of 305 companies were traded on Monday, of which 26 registered an increase, 268 recorded a fall, and 11 remained unchanged.

“Political uncertainty led to this downfall, which was expected after Sunday’s developments,” Sana Tawfik, vice-president of research and a senior analyst at Arif Habib Limited, told Business Recorder.

stocks opposition SC Imran Khan PSX KSE 100 market Political turmoil

Comments

1000 characters

Political upheaval: KSE-100 suffers 1,250-point fall even as participation remains thin

PM Imran nominates former CJP Gulzar Ahmed as interim prime minister

President seeks name of caretaker PM from Imran, Shehbaz

Imran Khan to remain in office till caretaker’s appointment

Russia maintains gas deliveries as Europe moots fresh sanctions

Oil slips below $104 as reserves release counters supply fears

Sri Lanka's president seeks unity government to solve economic crisis

Musk discloses 9.2% stake in Twitter, share price soars

Export-oriented sector: MoF for linking subsidies to higher growth

Army not involved in politics: ISPR

Read more stories