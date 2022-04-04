ANL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
Cabinet Div de-notifies Imran as PM

Recorder Report 04 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Hours after President Dr Arif Alvi dissolved National Assembly following rejection of a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister, the Cabinet Division on Sunday issued a notification de-notifying Prime Minister Imran Khan as chief executive of the country. The notification said that “consequent upon dissolution of National Assembly by President of Pakistan, Mr Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi ceased to hold the office of the prime minister of Pakistan with immediate effect”.

At the same time, a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Political Committee chaired by its chairman Imran Khan, was under way to finalize the name of the caretaker prime minister to oversee the general elections likely to be held in July.

Will call early elections if I win no-confidence motion: PM Imran

The sources privy to the development told Business Recorder that the party is considering some four names, but it is yet be decided whose name will be approved by the party as caretaker prime minister.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NA PTI PM Imran Khan President Dr Arif Alvi

