Dismissal of no-confidence motion: CJP says ‘reasonable order’ to be issued today

A bench of the Supreme Court (SC) is hearing the suo motu case on Monday regarding the National Assembly’s ruling of rejecting a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi dissolving the National Assembly.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial comprising Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Jamal Mandokhel and Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel are hearing the case.

During the hearing, Justice Bandial said that the top court would issue a “reasonable order” today.

The opposition and the government’s legal teams are also present at the top court. As the hearing commenced, Babar Awan appeared before the five-member bench and said that he was representing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

On Sunday, the CJP said that all actions initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly (NA) will be subject to the court’s order.

Forming a five-member bench to hear the case, Justice Bandial barred state institutions from taking any ‘extra-constitutional’ measures amid the prevailing situation following the dismissal of the no-confidence vote in the NA against the prime minister, and the dissolution of the assembly.

SC, suo motu, decides to hear matter today

The apex court, after issuing notice to the Attorney General Pakistan and others on the matter, adjourned the hearing till Monday (today). The top court also directed the AGP to determine the constitutionality of the NA speaker’s ruling.

Earlier, the CJP called SC judges to his residence for consultation on the situation.