ANL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.67%)
ASC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.58%)
ASL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.1%)
AVN 87.85 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.21%)
BOP 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
CNERGY 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
FFL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.14%)
FNEL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.49%)
GGGL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.84%)
GGL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.12%)
GTECH 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.41%)
HUMNL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
KEL 3.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.66%)
MLCF 36.41 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.1%)
PACE 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.33%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.29%)
PRL 12.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.59%)
PTC 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.31%)
SILK 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.19%)
TELE 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.04%)
TPL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.84%)
TPLP 19.66 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.02%)
TREET 32.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.13%)
TRG 78.10 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.43%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.53%)
WAVES 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.03%)
WTL 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.73%)
YOUW 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (7.07%)
BR100 4,501 Increased By 43.3 (0.97%)
BR30 16,213 Increased By 296 (1.86%)
KSE100 44,734 Increased By 396.2 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,100 Increased By 176.9 (1.05%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,355
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,524,793
24424hr
Sindh
575,257
Punjab
505,003
Balochistan
35,472
Islamabad
135,072
KPK
219,026
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Qatar’s eight World Cup stadiums

AFP 31 Mar, 2022

DOHA: AFP Sport runs the rule over the eight stadiums which will host matches at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar from November 21 to December 18:

Lusail, Lusail Iconic Stadium (80,000 capacity)

Qatar’s biggest stadium will host the final on December 18 as well as, amongst other matches, the first semi-final.

Built in Lusail, a planned city for a population of 200,000 people situated 15 kilometres north of central Doha, there are plans for the stadium to be transformed into a community hub after the World Cup, with most of its seats being removed and donated elsewhere.

Al Khor, Al-Bayt Stadium (60,000)

The venue for the tournament’s opening match as well as the second semi-final is constructed in the form of a Bedouin tent.

There are plans for the upper tier to be removed after the competition.

Situated on Qatar’s north-east coast, around 35 kilometres from Doha, it is therefore beyond the reach of the capital’s metro system, making it one of the harder venues to access for supporters.

Al Rayyan, Education City Stadium (40,000)

Situated among university campuses in Al Rayyan, just to the west of Doha itself, and reachable by metro, the stadium will notably host one of the quarter-finals.

Qatar World Cup ticket sales launched at reduced prices

Its capacity will be reduced by half after the tournament with plans for the seats to be donated to developing countries.

Al Rayyan, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (40,000)

The home of one of Qatar’s most successful clubs, Al Rayyan, the stadium has been built on the site of the old venue of the same name and is one metro stop beyond the nearby Education City.

Located where the city meets the desert, its capacity will also be reduced by half after the tournament.

Doha, Khalifa International Stadium (45,416)

Built in 1976, it is the only venue which already existed before Qatar was awarded the World Cup, although it has since been transformed. Hosted the 2011 Asian Cup final and also the final of the 2019 Club World Cup between Liverpool and Flamengo.

Doha, Al Thumama Stadium (40,000)

Situated to the south of central Doha, close to the city’s Hamad International Airport, the stadium is built in the form of a gahfiya, the traditional cap worn by men across the Middle East. It will host one of the quarter-finals while its capacity will be reduced to 20,000 after the tournament.

Doha, Stadium 974 (40,000)

Built out of shipping containers on Doha’s waterfront, the pop-up stadium will be completely dismantled after the World Cup. The number 974 is the international dialling code for Qatar but also represents the number of containers used for the stadium’s construction.

Al Wakrah, Al Janoub Stadium (40,000)

Located south of Doha in the city of Al Wakrah, the stadium’s design was inspired by the traditional boats used for pearl diving and fishing.

2022 World Cup in Qatar Qatar’s biggest stadium

Comments

1000 characters

Qatar’s eight World Cup stadiums

ECC approves Rs16bn TSG to clear SNGPL dues

China rolls over $2bn SAFE deposits: Finance

US warns India, others against sharp rise in Russian oil imports

Oil prices dive as Biden weighs massive reserves release

SNGPL demands 66pc hike in gas price

WB speaks about focal points of upcoming talks with Pakistan

Modaraba certificates: SECP to introduce law to curb price manipulation

After BAP, MQM crosses over to opposition

PM sees ‘US-sponsored conspiracy’

China cornerstone of our foreign policy: Qureshi

Read more stories