WB drops Sindh social sector project

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank has dropped “Enabling Social Sectors for Growth, Sindh Human Capital Project” for which the Bank had committed $400 million.

The project development objective was to improve delivery and utilization of reproductive, maternal and child health and nutrition services, as well as early childhood, primary and secondary education services, for women and girls in targeted areas of Sindh.

However, as per the Bank website, the project has been dropped.

Business Recorder contacted the World Bank in Islamabad to seek response and reasons behind dropping the project.

The Bank spokesperson responded, the proposed project (funds) has now been split into two proposed projects: Sindh Integrated Health and Population Project and Supporting Human Capital Investments in Sindh Project. Both proposed projects are under preparation and expected to be delivered in the next financial year.

According to the project documents the non-World Bank Group financing included counterpart funding $200 million and borrower $200 million.

It further stated that the government of Sindh had prepared an “accelerated action plan for reduction of stunting and malnutrition: Sehatmand Sindh” that provides a platform for a multi-sector approach to reduce stunting through interventions in health, nutrition and population (HNP), education, and social protection sectors, amongst others, focusing on women and adolescent girls. The AAP covering fiscal year 2016 to fiscal year 2021, was estimated to cost $646 million.

The AAP was linked to the government of Sindh’s cost implementation plan (CIP) on family planning (FP), which encompassed a range of FP services, including integration with nutrition services.

The proposed project was fully aligned to the overall objectives and strategic areas of focus of the AAP and the CIP.

The project would contribute to the Pakistan country partnership framework (CPF, fiscal year 2015-20)’s results area “service delivery” and more specifically outcome improved access to maternal and child health services and increased school enrollment and adoption of education quality assessment.

In addition, the proposed project is aligned with the priorities set forth in the Sindh health sector strategy (2012–20), Sindh provincial population policy 2016, education sector plan (2019–23), draft social protection policy, and Sindh vision 2025.

The proposed project was to be implemented in districts of low human development indicators in the Sindh province.

