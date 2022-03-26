ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,340
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,590
18924hr
Sindh
574,549
Punjab
504,765
Balochistan
35,468
Islamabad
135,016
KPK
218,860
Opposition's no-confidence motion increased PTI's popularity: PM Imran

  • Premier says opposition is trying to topple his govt to get rid of corruption cases
BR Web Desk | APP Updated 26 Mar, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday "thanked" the opposition parties for introducing the no-confidence motion against him, saying the move helped his party to regain popularity.

“Our estranged party workers have returned to [PTI] after seeing their [opposition leaders] real faces… nations fall when they stop differentiating between good and evil,” the premier said while addressing a gathering in Kamalia.

He said the opposition is trying to topple his government to get rid of the corruption cases against them. "Even if I lose my life, I will not pardon your (opposition) corruption cases," he reiterated.

Voting on no-confidence motion against PM likely on April 4: Sheikh Rashid

Taking a dig at former premier Nawaz Sharif, he accused him of starting horse-trading in Pakistan.

"If the Opposition comes into power and closes all the corruption cases, Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan from London, take support from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and attack the courts," he said.

Giving a reason behind Nawaz's issues with Army chiefs, he said the military's agencies are the first ones who get information about his "corruption."

"He [Nawaz] wants to control them as he already controls other institutions," he said.

He said political leaders with offshore assets cannot pursue independent foreign policy because they fear losing their wealth.

No-trust vote: Dissident lawmaker Deher vows support to PM

“I don’t want to strain country’s relations with any other country but there is a difference between compromise and maintaining good relationships,” he remarked.

He said when a nation cannot distinguish between good and evil, it dies.

"God has commanded that we stand with good and against evil. When you see good and evil in society, God has commanded that you do not remain neutral."

Criticizing the opposition, he said they were "buying the conscience" of members of the National Assembly for Rs250-300 million.

"Through looted money, the country's biggest thugs want to oust a sitting government," PM Imran said, urging people to come out on March 27 in great numbers to give a message to the opposition that their "corrupt politics is over."

Talking about his government's performance, he said Pakistan's exports and tax collection have risen considerably during the last three years.

"This is why the gang of thugs has united [...] they are afraid of the government's works," he added.

