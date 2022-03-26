No-trust vote: Dissident lawmaker Deher vows support to PM

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had a sigh of relief as one of its dissident lawmakers – Ahmad Hussain Deher – said on Friday that he supports the prime minister in the no-trust vote.

Talking to reporters at the Parliament House after attending the National Assembly session, Deher categorically said that he stands by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the ongoing no-trust move against him.

“God willing, I’m with the government and with Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he told reporters.

When asked whether his concerns had been addressed, he said: “They are being addressed…discussions are being held”.

Deher acknowledged that he had met Prime Minister Imran, saying, “I have some issues that he [PM Khan] will solve. They are being solved and after that, I will support him”.

PM says won’t resign ahead of no-trust vote

In response to a question, the MNA said he was still a part of the ruling party.

Dehr was one of the dissident PTI MNAs, allegedly found staying at the Sindh House in Islamabad earlier this month.

The revelation had come a day after Prime Minister Imran and some cabinet ministers accused the opposition of indulging in horse-trading ahead of the crucial vote on the no-confidence resolution, disclosing that Sindh House in Islamabad had become a centre for buying and purchasing members.

Talking to the media a few days later, Deher had criticised the prime minister and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

“I was disappointed to see that PM Imran himself was meeting the PML-N dissident MPAs in Lahore to get their support,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022