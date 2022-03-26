ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,340
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,590
18924hr
Sindh
574,549
Punjab
504,765
Balochistan
35,468
Islamabad
135,016
KPK
218,860
Brecorder Logo
Mar 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Voting on no-confidence motion against PM likely on April 4: Sheikh Rashid

  • Interior minister advises prime minister to hold early elections after the budget
BR Web Desk Updated 26 Mar, 2022

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will likely take place on April 4.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, the minister said that PM's popularity has increased, stressing that he will emerge victorious even as the opposition's motion gathers momentum.

Rashid also said that by bringing the no-trust motion, the opposition had actually helped the PM.

No-trust vote: Dissident lawmaker Deher vows support to PM

The minister said the army can be called for security as both the opposition and the government are set to hold separate rallies in Islamabad during the weekend.

"We have not requested it yet, but the Interior Ministry can call the army under Article 245 after the cabinet's approval."

The minister called on all the parties to demonstrate maturity and avoid conflict. He continued that full security will be provided to the opposition's public gathering in the federal capital.

However, he said that nobody will be allowed to stage a sit-in and, as per the directions of the courts, major roads including the Srinagar Highway will be kept open.

Meanwhile, Rashid also said that he has advised PM Khan to call early elections after presenting a pro-poor budget, adding that it was up to the PM.

Early elections a possibility in Pakistan, Sheikh Rashid tells dissident PTI MNAs

"I advised him to impose governor's rule in Sindh but he rejected. I advised him to impose an emergency, he rejected it. It is up to him to decide about early elections."

Earlier, Rashid said that dissident MNAs who have deserted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ahead of the no-confidence motion should be aware that early elections are also a possibility in the country, stressing that "switching parties will not be of any benefit to them".

In a surprise move, PTI govt presents bill on ‘South Punjab’ in NA

"Those who are changing parties and thinking they will get respect, they are wrong," the minister said while speaking to the media on Thursday.

"They should remember that early elections are also a possibility in Pakistan."

Prime Minister Imran Khan Sheikh Rashid no confidence motion

Comments

1000 characters

Voting on no-confidence motion against PM likely on April 4: Sheikh Rashid

High-speed diesel on a fortnightly basis: ECC decides to revise premium mechanism for import

Import of edible oil: 10pc tax relief approved by govt

Saudi-led coalition launches operation against Yemen's Houthis

As Ukraine forces counter near Kyiv, Russia scales back goals

Chinese minister seeks normal India ties, Delhi says ease border tension first

Honda Atlas increases car prices by as much as Rs400,000

Tarin asks ministries to spend ad funds on specific projects

Import, export or cargo vehicles must undergo scanning: FBR

In a surprise move, PTI govt presents bill on ‘South Punjab’ in NA

Read more stories