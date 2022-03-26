Voting on no-confidence motion against PM likely on April 4: Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will likely take place on April 4.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, the minister said that PM's popularity has increased, stressing that he will emerge victorious even as the opposition's motion gathers momentum.

Rashid also said that by bringing the no-trust motion, the opposition had actually helped the PM.

No-trust vote: Dissident lawmaker Deher vows support to PM

The minister said the army can be called for security as both the opposition and the government are set to hold separate rallies in Islamabad during the weekend.

"We have not requested it yet, but the Interior Ministry can call the army under Article 245 after the cabinet's approval."

The minister called on all the parties to demonstrate maturity and avoid conflict. He continued that full security will be provided to the opposition's public gathering in the federal capital.

However, he said that nobody will be allowed to stage a sit-in and, as per the directions of the courts, major roads including the Srinagar Highway will be kept open.

Meanwhile, Rashid also said that he has advised PM Khan to call early elections after presenting a pro-poor budget, adding that it was up to the PM.

Early elections a possibility in Pakistan, Sheikh Rashid tells dissident PTI MNAs

"I advised him to impose governor's rule in Sindh but he rejected. I advised him to impose an emergency, he rejected it. It is up to him to decide about early elections."

Earlier, Rashid said that dissident MNAs who have deserted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ahead of the no-confidence motion should be aware that early elections are also a possibility in the country, stressing that "switching parties will not be of any benefit to them".

In a surprise move, PTI govt presents bill on ‘South Punjab’ in NA

"Those who are changing parties and thinking they will get respect, they are wrong," the minister said while speaking to the media on Thursday.

"They should remember that early elections are also a possibility in Pakistan."