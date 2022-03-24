Early elections a possibility in Pakistan, Sheikh Rashid tells dissident PTI MNAs

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said that dissident MNAs who have deserted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ahead of the no-confidence motion should be aware that early elections are also a possibility in the country, stressing that "switching parties will not be of any benefit to them".

"Those who are changing parties and thinking they will get respect, they are wrong," the minister said while speaking to the media on Thursday.

"They should remember that early elections are also a possibility in Pakistan."

PM says won’t resign ahead of no-trust vote

The minister added that he met Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. "He is also not going anywhere," said Rashid, dismissing reports that Buzdar's future is uncertain.

The removal of the incumbent chief minister from office is a key demand of the group of estranged PTI lawmakers led by Jahangir Tareen.

The minister also claimed that some opposition members would also not go to parliament on the day of the no-trust vote. He said these "responsible" members understood that it would be "better" if Prime Minister Imran Khan completed his tenure.

Rashid continued that from now, the nation would only hear good news, adding that the opposition's no-confidence motion against the PM would fail.

The minister also said that he has instructed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action against those maligning the military and the judiciary.