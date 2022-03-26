ANL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
ASC 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.54%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.39%)
AVN 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.55%)
FFL 7.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.65%)
GGGL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.77%)
GGL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.66%)
GTECH 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.58%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.68%)
KOSM 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.37%)
MLCF 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.72%)
PACE 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.21%)
PIBTL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (8.63%)
PTC 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 29.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.6%)
TELE 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
TPL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPLP 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TREET 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.88%)
TRG 76.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.92%)
UNITY 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.53%)
WAVES 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
YOUW 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.24%)
BR100 4,350 Increased By 6.1 (0.14%)
BR30 15,418 Increased By 7.1 (0.05%)
KSE100 43,551 Increased By 28.6 (0.07%)
KSE30 16,657 Increased By 35.4 (0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
30,336
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,523,401
32924hr
Sindh
574,467
Punjab
504,697
Balochistan
35,467
Islamabad
135,006
KPK
218,838
Mar 26, 2022
Pakistan

Public gatherings: Ministry seeks additional force

Fazal Sher 26 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior on Friday sought police personnel from Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as well as additional personnel of Rangers and FC to ensure foolproof security during public gatherings of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in the city.

An official said the decision to this effect was taken in a meeting presided over by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid and also attended by Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan as well as senior officials of the Interior Ministry. The meeting decided that to summon police personnel from Punjab and KP provinces to assist Islamabad police, he said.

He said the ministry also summoned additional force of Rangers and FC. Around 2,000 personnel of Rangers and 1,000 of FC have already been deployed in the city since March 20 to April 2.

The office said that a control room had been set up in the Interior Ministry for monitoring security of the public gatherings in the city.

Rashid directed the district administration to ensure that the political parties hold their public gatherings in designated places and it should not affect public movement in the city.

Meanwhile, the capital administration has granted permission to both the ruling PTI and the PDM to hold separate public gatherings in the city on different dates and at different venues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Babar Awan PDM public gatherings Interior Ministry

