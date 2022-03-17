Azim Adil made RAILCOP Board chairman

ISLAMABAD: The newly-constituted Board of Directors (BoD) of Railway Constructions Pakistan Limited (RAILCOP), Wednesday, unanimously, elected and appointed Azim Adil Sheikh, as chairman RAILCOP Board for a term period of three years.

The BoDRAILCOP took this decision during the 116th meeting, which met under the chairmanship of Azeem Adil Sheikh. The meeting decided to consider the minutes of the previous meetings, while thoroughly discussing them.

With a view to seeking recommendations of the committees to further enhance the corporate governance norms for the company, the RAILCOP will form the committees on different aspects of corporate governance.

The next agenda was to discuss and allow the CEO RAILCOP to enter into joint ventures partnerships and special purpose vehicle (SPV) agreements to establish companies for forthcoming infrastructure projects with private local/foreign investors, nationally, and internationally.

Currently, RAILCOP is working on Special Economic Zone, Railway Infrastructure Development Projects, Commercial Exploitation of Railway Lands and Properties, Thar Coal Railway Track, Quetta–Taftan Railway Track (ML-3) Revalidation of Technical and Financial Feasibility for standard gauge track and construction of Trans-Shipment Terminals at Spezund-Quetta, Kemari–Pipri Railway Track and Terminals, Gwadar– Jacobabad Railway Track, Track Workshop Upgradation, W-14 Butterfly Clips (Vossloh), Nut Formers, Double Post Planners, Steel Mill, Track Machine Shop, Mechanized Maintenance of Tracks, and transfer of track machines.

